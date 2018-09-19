SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

