Square, Inc. (SQ) Position Boosted by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 3.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Square were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $180,818,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Square by 121.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,523,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 836,256 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $40,131,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Square by 2,070.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,025,000 after buying an additional 789,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $36,435,000. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Buckingham Research raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $9,314,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $130,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,756,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,461,146 shares of company stock valued at $108,304,866. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.90 and a beta of 4.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

