SPX Corp (SPXC) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPX were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPX by 98.9% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 393,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 195,747 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 136,102 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 944,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,854 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 836,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 159,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Andrew Reilly sold 21,852 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $782,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. SPX had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

