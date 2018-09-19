Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

SFM stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 45,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $1,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,061.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,664.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,147 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,483 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,674,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,984,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 694,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

