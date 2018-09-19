Sprint Corp (S) Short Interest Update

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,454,172 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 112,937,261 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,130,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on S shares. Raymond James raised shares of Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.19 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprint in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

In related news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $1,596,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,649.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sprint by 1,223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprint stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Sprint had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sprint will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

