Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce $877.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $879.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $875.84 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $687.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $851.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 374,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after buying an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 647,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

