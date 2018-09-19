Spectrum Brands, Inc. (SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce sales of $815.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.50 million and the highest is $831.20 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $945.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.23 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,533,000 after buying an additional 3,793,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,443.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,933 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,639,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,265,000.

Shares of SPB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. 9,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,209. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -131.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $119.94.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is -270.97%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

