Spectris (SXS) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has GBX 2,700 ($35.17) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,550 ($33.22).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SXS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Spectris to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,945 ($38.36) to GBX 2,980 ($38.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,781.43 ($36.23).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,384 ($31.05) on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,225 ($28.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,869 ($37.37).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 51.80 ($0.67) by GBX (5.70) (($0.07)). Spectris had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

In other Spectris news, insider Clive Watson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,197 ($28.62), for a total transaction of £40,842.23 ($53,200.77). Also, insider Karim Bitar purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,306 ($30.04) per share, with a total value of £14,989 ($19,524.55). Insiders have acquired 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,118 over the last 90 days.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

