SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Bought by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after buying an additional 107,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

