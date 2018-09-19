SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Holdings Cut by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $78.46 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

