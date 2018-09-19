SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,961,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $139,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.