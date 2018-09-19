SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $31,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $290.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $248.08 and a 12 month high of $291.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

