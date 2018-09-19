SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Neumann Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 4.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,766,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,087,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,543,000 after buying an additional 3,742,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,326,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,710,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $290.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $248.08 and a twelve month high of $291.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

