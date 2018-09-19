Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Up 6.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.51. 24,137,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 19,839,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 68.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 33,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.