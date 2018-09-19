Southwestern Energy (SWN) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 222.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 150.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,578 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,113,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 143,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

