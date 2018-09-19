Southwest Airlines (LUV) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $983,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $673,709.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $55,219,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 742.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,039,718 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 916,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $45,543,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,282.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 960,479 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 891,006 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

