Southwest Airlines (LUV) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $66.99.
In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $983,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $673,709.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $55,219,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 742.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,039,718 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 916,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $45,543,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,282.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 960,479 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 891,006 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
