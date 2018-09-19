Sophos Group (SOPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 530 ($6.90) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 630 ($8.21). Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities raised Sophos Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sophos Group from GBX 750 ($9.77) to GBX 713 ($9.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 653.83 ($8.52).

LON:SOPH opened at GBX 474 ($6.17) on Monday. Sophos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258.70 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 675.62 ($8.80).

In other news, insider Nick Bray sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.85), for a total transaction of £10,046.60 ($13,086.62).

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

