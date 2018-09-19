Sonic Automotive (SAH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Sonic Automotive is focusing to expand its network of stores and grow its used-vehicle business to boost sales. The company actively pursues capital deployment strategies to boost shareholder value. Both during first-quarter 2018 and second-quarter 2018, the company announced a dividend of 6 cents per share. It is expected that over the long term, the company has the ability to enhance service capacity and raise revenues.”
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAH. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a $19.55 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.
Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.