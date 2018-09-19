Sonic Automotive (SAH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sonic Automotive is focusing to expand its network of stores and grow its used-vehicle business to boost sales. The company actively pursues capital deployment strategies to boost shareholder value. Both during first-quarter 2018 and second-quarter 2018, the company announced a dividend of 6 cents per share. It is expected that over the long term, the company has the ability to enhance service capacity and raise revenues.”

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAH. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a $19.55 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.63. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.