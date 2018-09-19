Solaredge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,728 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 947% compared to the typical volume of 356 put options.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,553,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 341,040 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,334 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,139,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.51. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.31 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

