Societe Generale Analysts Give Osram Licht (OSR) a €40.00 Price Target

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.82 ($60.26).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

OSR opened at €38.10 ($44.30) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12-month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.