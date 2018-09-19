Smart Portfolios LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 12,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,451 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

NYSE UNP opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

