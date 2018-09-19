Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 930 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,583,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,922,000 after purchasing an additional 235,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 353,976 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,609,000 after acquiring an additional 437,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,505,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $741,820.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,859 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $129.44 and a 52 week high of $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.