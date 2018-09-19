Skinbiotherapeutics’ (SBTX) Corporate Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday.

LON SBTX opened at GBX 21.92 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Skinbiotherapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Get Skinbiotherapeutics alerts:

Skinbiotherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.