SJW Group (SJW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $59.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.04.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $99.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

