Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Simplybiz Group stock opened at GBX 207.66 ($2.70) on Wednesday.

In other Simplybiz Group news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £188,000 ($244,887.33).

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

