Sientra (SIEN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEN. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $698.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.80. Sientra has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.47%. research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,175.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sientra by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sientra by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.