Short Interest in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Drops By 30.3%

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,890 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 995,968 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNT opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Syntel has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter. Syntel had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 3,237.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that Syntel will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, SP Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

