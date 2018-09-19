Short Interest in Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) Increases By 57.6%

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,120,807 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 5,785,723 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,765,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECR. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Eclipse Resources in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,838,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eclipse Resources in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 28.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 716,264 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,199,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 499,478 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eclipse Resources from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Eclipse Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

ECR stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.82. Eclipse Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

