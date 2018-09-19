Short Interest in Coty Inc (COTY) Rises By 11.6%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,069,901 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 75,347,405 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,299,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $31,954,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 291,138,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,086,523.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,655,000 shares of company stock worth $44,583,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coty has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

