Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Given a $14.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) received a $14.00 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shares of SHLO opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Shiloh Industries has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.88 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 8.78%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,926,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Weber Alan W grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 596,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.