Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Position Reduced by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apertura Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 219.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,269. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $339.77 and a 12 month high of $474.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.60.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,975.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $9,201,577.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,085,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $15,411,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

