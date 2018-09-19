SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 704.8% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $169.64.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.