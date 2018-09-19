SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 19,595 NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,438,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after buying an additional 3,041,122 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,149,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,173,000 after buying an additional 1,417,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 628,384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,585,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,571,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,823,000 after buying an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

NS opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.67.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 413,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,486,869 shares in the company, valued at $84,277,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

