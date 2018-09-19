SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,544,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.