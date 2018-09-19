ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, July 20th.

NYSE NOW traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,027. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of -178.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.25. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $6,384,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $383,513.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,495.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,350 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,720. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

