Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Stake Lifted by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the quarter. Servicemaster Global accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $69,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,044,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,440,000 after purchasing an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,583,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,929,000 after buying an additional 448,582 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,580,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,785,000 after buying an additional 1,112,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,773,000 after buying an additional 290,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SERV opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.00 million. equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

