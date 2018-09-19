Select Income REIT (SIR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIR. BidaskClub raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of Select Income REIT stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Select Income REIT has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.49). Select Income REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Select Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 26.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 253,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of June 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 367 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.7 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

