Sei Investments Co. Has $232,000 Stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 1,343.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 272,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 83,622 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $2,520,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 437,625.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFRG opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.69 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. research analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $258,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil H. Thomson purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $465,221 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

