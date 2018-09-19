Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,587 Shares of Buckle Inc (BKE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 133.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 170,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 581,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,855 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $38,199.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares in the company, valued at $386,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

