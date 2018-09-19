Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 2,061 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,477,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,381,000 after acquiring an additional 271,649 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 220,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 210,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,347 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $105.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

