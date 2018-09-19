Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 717,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 405,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Specifically, Director Gregg Williams acquired 15,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $25,309.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,599,887 shares of company stock worth $5,621,848. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.10.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 432.45% and a negative net margin of 418.82%. analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

