Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other news, insider Edward L. Doheny II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $198,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,449.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,316.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $262,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,432,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,074,000 after purchasing an additional 85,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sealed Air by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,736,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,594,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1,148.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,835 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. 27,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,584. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.