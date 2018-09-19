Scientific Games (SGMS) Shares Up -2.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.05. 28,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,176,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Specifically, insider Barry L. Cottle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $332,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,779.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $5,552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,255.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 195,000 shares of company stock worth $6,160,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,675 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,312,000 after acquiring an additional 522,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,469,000 after acquiring an additional 361,648 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,227,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

