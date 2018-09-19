Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,592.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 517.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

