Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 8.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,064,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,685,000 after buying an additional 676,170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,737,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,589 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,293,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 911,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 847,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 409,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $81.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

