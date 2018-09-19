Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,125 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Altice USA worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.50 and a beta of 0.63. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $2,361,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

