Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $13.06 Million Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 384.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 210.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Sidoti started coverage on Kelly Services, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $965.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

About Kelly Services, Inc. Class A

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

