Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,488,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,383,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,089.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $111,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $172,947.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.25 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.