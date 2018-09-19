Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Stewart Information Services worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,354,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 39.7% in the first quarter. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 144,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $492.87 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.