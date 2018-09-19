Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $1.18 Million in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Arch Investments LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 40.8% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $3,196,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Facebook by 420.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after acquiring an additional 638,106 shares during the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $65,194,000. Finally, Rudman Errol M acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $2,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $471.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.89.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $10,754,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $96,672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,378,663 shares of company stock worth $1,806,599,457. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

